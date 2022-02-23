Skip to main content
Manchester United Saviour Anthony Elanga Reacts to Atletico Madrid draw

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga scored his team's only goal in a 1-1 draw to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It was a one sided game until the 19 year-old came on, with Atletico dominating. But Elanga changed the result for his team.

"I think that was my first touch as well! I've dreamt of moments like this. Scoring in the Champions League. Obviously on a big occasion like this against a top European team like Atletico Madrid. It's a dream come true"

"But it's only the first half, the second half is at Old Trafford in a couple of weeks so we've got to be ready for that."

imago1010101465h

"Whenever I get an opportunity for the club I just want to repay the favour to the manager and give 150% every time I step onto that pitch and just enjoy it."

"I always tell myself I want to be the best player on the pitch, leave like I'm the best player on the pitch. I appreciated the boss."

"We didn't play our best football in the first half. Then in the second half, with the substitutions that were made, we stepped up."

Manager Ralf Rangnick made the change to bring him on for Marcus Rashford in the 75th minute.

"What he said to me and what I always do is make the defenders scared, run in behind, and then when I get an opportunity, take it."

He ended: "I wanted a result for the fans, they travelled a long way. Hopefully the second leg at Old Trafford will be even better"

Quotes

