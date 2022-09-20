Manchester United Signing Target On Joining Chelsea Following Potter's Arrival At Stamford Bridge

Looking back to the summer transfer window there was a given moment when Manchester United was lacking a holding Midfielder and was thinking about Frenkie De Jong.

Since the arrival of the new manager Erik Ten Hag, the Dutch demanded the signing of De Jong as a must. That is how Manchester United had agreed on a total package of 85 million euros for the Barcelona Star.

In the end, the number 21 was reluctant to join the Old Trafford side and negotiations for the Dutch International stalled forcing the Red Devil to look elsewhere for answers.

The Board and owners did not worry so much about this vacant in the Midfield and started the Premier League season without it being filled, the consequences were two lost matches in a row to start the campaign.

That is when the Glazers signed off an authorization to spend whatever it took to get out of the losing streak and put Manchester United back in the competition.

That is when Erik Ten Hag's side asked Brighton about Moises Caicedo, the young Ecuadorian Midfielder who was at first offered to Manchester United a couple of years ago with the Reds not being keen on his signature.

Now they were regretting it as Caicedo is turning in great performances and the Seagulls and of course, this time when United asked for him the answer was 'no'.

Instead, the club went out for Casemiro from Real Madrid and sealed the deal quite fast for a high fee, however, the player is yet to be proven as he hasn't been able to break into the first team.

Recently Caicedo spoke about joining Chelsea according to a report from Fabrizio Romano when asked about his former manager Graham Potter's offer to join Chelsea the Ecuadorian said:

"I've to say thanks to Potter. Chelsea? One of the best teams in the world, nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. But I'm really happy at Brighton"

When asked about Manchester United he added: "Manchester United rumours? Many links, normal...my agent was on it"

It is not a secret that Moises Caicedo is a Manchester United supporter and that in the future it is not hard to imagine his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon