Manchester United Star Diogo Dalot Defends Cristiano Ronaldo & Antony

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has defended Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony, while also shedding light on his own contract situation.
Cristiano Ronaldo has not been the star player that he is used to being this season and has received much more criticism for his performances and behaviour than usual.

The superstar has only started two Premier League games so far and has mostly had to make do with starts in the Europa League and appearances off the bench in the league.

Diogo Dalot has started every game for United this season and, like Ronaldo, scored in the team's most recent win versus FC Sheriff, defended his compatriot (Quotes via United Plug):

"We are very happy to have Ronaldo in the team. He scored a goal yesterday. He's been doing that for 20 years now. Every time he's on the pitch, we're a better team. We're happy he's here.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

He also gave an update on his contract, which runs out at the end of the season. Most expect the right-back to at least get his one-year extension clause triggered but things do look unclear at the moment.

He said: "We are at a time when we have to progress collectively. There is a World Cup coming up. I don't think now is the time to think about it. I'm happy to help this club and play for this club.

He finished, also choosing to defend teammate Antony, who received criticism for his showboating: "He (Antony) wants to entertain. It's part of his game. We're happy to have Antony with us, he's a fantastic player."

