Manchester United Legend Sends Ten Hag Warning as Rangnick Faces Battle

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has sent a warning to Erik ten Hag amidst speculation linking the Ajax manager with a switch to Old Trafford.

It has been suggested that Ten Hag is leaving Ajax in the summer and while Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Dutchman today, United have been strongly linked with the ex-Bayern Munich II boss.

 

Ten Hag

Stam spoke to Sky Italia recently (via Manchester Evening News) and he talked about Ten Hag and the step-up he would have to make to manage United.

"At Ajax, he obviously has the finances to grow the team with young players.

“For him, Man United would be another thing compared to what he is experiencing in Holland. He has to take this step forward in his career.”

Stam went on to talk about potential dressing room issues at the club that Ralf Rangnick is having to deal with.

“Ronaldo didn’t play in the derby, then scored three goals against Tottenham. It’s always difficult to understand what goes on in a dressing room, but Ronaldo showed his strength.

“You have to involve someone like him in decisions; you have to talk to him. He’s fundamental for the locker room; he helps you raise the level of the team.”

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
