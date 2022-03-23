Manchester United Legend Aims Shot at Rangnick and Solskjaer Over Treatment of Player

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has aimed a shot at Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their treatment of his countryman Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek is currently on loan at Everton but he was restricted to very limited game time under Solskjaer and his situation didn't improve much under Rangnick either.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Stam spoke to bettingexpert and he spoke about Van de Beek and his situation at Old Trafford and how he was used by both Rangnick and Solskjaer.

He said: "I think for Donny, that he didn't get enough chances to show himself, because it's not only about getting one game or a couple of minutes.

"No, you need several games and I'm not saying that the coach is to blame, because there's a lot of tension on the games, there's a lot of tension on the coaches.

"Of course I can understand that a coach is not saying 'yeah, but I cannot give him a couple of games to see how he does' and then risking, if he's not working out, that we might lose more games. I can understand that in a way.

"But I can also understand that you need to trust your players, you need to give confidence to players. Sometimes, of course, you need to give them a little bit more extra time to show themselves in what they can do and also maybe play a little bit more attacking minded."

Van de Beek had impressed a lot in his stint at Ajax, while being vital in their run to the semi-final in the 2018/19 season of the Champions League.

He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before he ended up at Old Trafford, where he scored on his debut against Crystal Palace.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |