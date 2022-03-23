Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Legend Aims Shot at Rangnick and Solskjaer Over Treatment of Player

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has aimed a shot at Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their treatment of his countryman Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek is currently on loan at Everton but he was restricted to very limited game time under Solskjaer and his situation didn't improve much under Rangnick either.

Donny Van De Beek

Stam spoke to bettingexpert and he spoke about Van de Beek and his situation at Old Trafford and how he was used by both Rangnick and Solskjaer.

He said: "I think for Donny, that he didn't get enough chances to show himself, because it's not only about getting one game or a couple of minutes.

"No, you need several games and I'm not saying that the coach is to blame, because there's a lot of tension on the games, there's a lot of tension on the coaches.

"Of course I can understand that a coach is not saying 'yeah, but I cannot give him a couple of games to see how he does' and then risking, if he's not working out, that we might lose more games. I can understand that in a way.

"But I can also understand that you need to trust your players, you need to give confidence to players. Sometimes, of course, you need to give them a little bit more extra time to show themselves in what they can do and also maybe play a little bit more attacking minded."

Van de Beek had impressed a lot in his stint at Ajax, while being vital in their run to the semi-final in the 2018/19 season of the Champions League.

He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid before he ended up at Old Trafford, where he scored on his debut against Crystal Palace.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Aims Shot at Rangnick and Solskjaer Over Treatment of Player

By Kaustubh Pandey55 seconds ago
Pogba challenging vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Open to Join PSG This Summer Amid Manchester United Exit Reports

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Ronald Araujo for Barcelona attracting interest from Manchester United
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Both Make Huge Offers to Ronald Araujo

By Alex Wallace45 minutes ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
News

Ajax Expect Erik Ten Hag to Leave at the End of the Season Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Harry Kane
Transfers

Harry Kane Sends Cryptic Message Over Future Amid Manchester United Interest

By James Ridge1 hour ago
Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Still Interested' In Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Pogba
News

Manchester United Duo Eyed by European Giants in Massive Double Move

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
richarlison
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Not Looking to Sign Everton Striker Richarlison

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago