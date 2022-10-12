Skip to main content
Manchester United Star Victor Lindelof On Not Being First-Choice For Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has spoken about not being the first choice for new manager Erik Ten Hag, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez ahead of him.
Manchester United are strong in the central defensive department, with four experienced players capable of playing in the position.

Lisandro Martinez was signed in the last summer window and that meant that the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire (Both played a lot last season) dropped down a place in the pecking order, behind the new man and Raphael Varane.

Lindelof spoke to club media“I am always ready. Whenever the coach (Ten Hag) and the team need me I am always there and of course, I know what I can do out on the pitch.

The Swedish international has started the last two games in all competitions, with the absence of Varane and Maguire due to injury.

Varane has started most games since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier in the season.

“I just want what is best for the team and as I said I am always there and always ready whenever the team needs me to come and perform.

He spoke on what the team spirit and general feeling in the dressing room is like: “It's a very special feeling and hopefully I can (Achieve) some more (At the club). That's my goal as I want to help the team, if I can be out there and help the team get three points then that's the best thing.

“I think we have a great feeling when we do score and we have some really great players. Everyone is getting along well and like I said it is very important to have that in the team.

He finished: “As well we have a strong squad and with us having a lot of games, we need everyone to stay ready and for me at the start of the season when I was injured, it is good for me to come back and be able to play."

