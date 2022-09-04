Manchester United Vs. Arsenal Player Ratings - Marcus Rashford A 9

Manchester United came away 3-1 winners at Old Trafford despite Arsenal controlling periods of the game.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and debutant Antony made the difference as they put The Red Devils at 5th in the Premier League table.

David De Gea - 7

The goalkeeper didn't have tons of saves to make but there were one or two impressive ones that he did well to keep out. Not much else he could have done in the game to warrant anything higher.

Diogo Dalot - 7

The right-back was impressive throughout and that performance was not a surprise since his resurgence last season. Especially this year, he has shown huge improvements defensively and in this game it was no different.

He was also comfortable in possession and the only unfortunate moment was the clearance for the goal that went straight to Bukayo Saka but that was an unlucky moment.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lisandro Martinez - 7

Martinez was solid throughout and like he has done all season won his duels effectively while being fantastic with the ball. He is proving that you don't need to be 6 feet to be a central defender in the Premier League.

Raphael Varane - 7

The World Cup winner was a class act throughout but did give the ball away for Arsenal's goal. If not for that it would be an eight. He was strong in the challenge and the opposition players always struggled to get past him.

Tyrell Malacia - 7

The new signing was aggressive and reliable defensively for most of the game while playing the ball well too. There was one moment where Saka managed to turn him and shoot but apart from that, he was good.

Scott Mctominay - 7

The Scotsman has proved that when especially when the team is on a high he can pull out big performances and be a real leader in midfield.

I would be surprised if five-time Champions League winner Casemiro did not take his place in the preferred line-up sometime soon but either way, there is a place for him in the squad if he plays as he has done recently.

Christian Eriksen - 8

Sky Sports' man of the match went to Eriksen, who provided the assist for Rashford's goal to make it 3-1. He was great throughout, making more than a few good forward passes in between the lines.

And as always, he worked as hard as anyone on the pitch.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bruno Fernandes - 7

The Portuguese international's passing was not always on point but in general, he was solid. He played one perfectly weighted ball through to Marcus Rashford for the second goal to give United the lead, though. He'll be happy with that overall.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Although not outright bad, Sancho let the game pass him by a little bit more than the rest. He did play an important role in the first goal, though, cutting inside and giving the ball to Rashford, who teed up Antony.

Antony - 8

He only played an hour but he deserves the 8 for scoring on his debut. The Brazilian did well to anticipate and be in position and finished well with his left foot. The passion in the celebration was particularly great to see.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Rashford gets our man of the match for playing a crucial role in all three goals. With two great finishes and an assist, he looks to finally be returning to himself under Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / PA Images

Subs

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

The superstar was aggressive in the press after coming on and made some good runs despite not being found. It was the right decision to leave him on the bench but he did his job well when called upon with half an hour to go.

Fred - 7

Fred also did exactly what was asked of him and added some energy to a midfield looking to see out the game. He made a few good forward runs as well and was a great outlet when needed.

Casemiro - N/A

The new man only played ten minutes but was solid enough. We should see him start his first game in the Europa League on Thursday.

Harry Maguire - N/A

Similarly to Casemiro, the club captain only played ten minutes as Martinez had to come off but he did not do anything wrong. We'll see him midweek.

