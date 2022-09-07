Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Line-up Prediction | Cristiano Ronaldo To Return

Lots of rotation is expected for United's return to the Europa League, especially with boss Erik Ten Hag sticking with the same team for most of the previous four games. Here's a rough prediction of the team you could expect to see on Thursday.

Goalkeeper - Martin Dubravka

After being signed on transfer deadline day as a second-choice goalkeeper, we should see him put to use in cup games such as this. He should do a good job when called upon to replace David De Gea.

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Englishman has been out of the team since the interim arrival of Ralf Rangnick last season and he has been replaced by Diogo Dalot.

There were rumours that he could leave the club as the summer transfer window came to a close but he stayed and will likely be used as Dalot's backup in these sorts of games until or if he can win his spot back.

IMAGO / News Images

Center-back - Harry Maguire

The club captain has found himself on the bench since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford and Raphael Varane has done very well in his absence.

However, he should return here and he will be hoping to impress enough to play in Premier League matches again eventually.

Center-back - Victor Lindelof

The Swedish international has been consistent and reliable for years now and although it looks difficult for him to win a place in the best starting team again, he will prove a great backup if he stays. He should start here.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw will likely play as part of the back four that got United second place in the Premier League in the 20/21 season, showing the defence has pretty good squad depth at this stage.

The 27-year-old hasn't been consistent throughout his career but he has shown fight when competition has arrived in the past and clearly has great talent when on form. We'll see if he can regain some of that form like others have this season.

Defensive midfield - Casemiro

The new signing from Real Madrid should make his full debut here and who better to do it against than a Spanish side that he knows well.

His experience as a five-time Champions League winner will be vital and if he plays well, he could go straight into the Premier League line-up on the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Central Midfield - Fred

Another player out of the team since the Brentford defeat, this will be an opportunity for him to gain back some form. The Brazilian was one of United's better players last season and next to his international teammate he should feel comfortable.

Attacking midfield - Donny Van De Beek

It is unclear whether or not Van De Beek is back from the injury that kept him away from the squad that faced Arsenal on Sunday.

If fit, he will play as part of the midfield and we will see if his connection and understanding with Erik Ten Hag (Having played under him at Ajax) will come to good use.

Left-winger - Antony Elanga

The 20-year-old has impressed with his work rate and exhilarating bursts of pace since breaking into the squad under Rangnick last season.

Now that new man Antony has arrived, it seems Elanga will more often than not find himself away from the usual line-up as he did against Arsenal. He should play in these cup matches instead.

IMAGO / PA Images

Right-winger - Antony

The third and final Brazilian in this 11, the ex-Ajax man scored on his debut on Sunday but only played an hour.

It seems likely that he will return here and play more to build up his fitness, as well as get used to his new teammates.

Striker - Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar has only started one game this season so should finally get his second start here. He has shown good desire off the bench in the last two games so we will see if he carries that into the Europa League.

