The Manchester United Wonderkid Everyone Has Forgotten About

Manchester United are a club known for bringing through academy players and giving them chances in the first team and we have seen this recently with players such as Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga.

The Red Devils' youth academy is very well thought of and possesses a whole host of players who look like potential stars. One player who people may have forgotten about is Shola Shoretire.

The English winger won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year Award last season, which is given to the player seen as the best player currently playing in the club's youth system.

Hannibal Mejbri (Left) & Shoretire (Right) IMAGO / PA Images

He has made five appearances in total for the first team so far and has scored five in 10 games in the Premier League 2 this campaign.

Ex-United defender Wes Brown recently spoke about the 18-year-old to Bet365 and praised his ability on the ball, giving us all a reminder that he still exists and is very much still on the up: "Shola's a top-end quality player. That's the best way to put it. He's on the ball, he's clever.

"When you come from youth level and start playing against grown men, that's where the gap is, and you have to be able to stay with it.

Wes Brown IMAGO / Allstar

"I'm pretty sure as Shola carries on, he will get opportunities to play and show what he's all about. He's very tidy, he can create, I've watched him many times at youth level, and he dominates, so you just hope the manager gives him that chance.

"People always say to me, 'He's playing so well, he's 18, he's 19'. For some, it takes until the age of 21 or 22. You just hope that when he does get his opportunity, he takes it as he has got that ability to wow people.

He finished: "From the ages of 17-19, the coaches are looking whether you can do it against grown men. That's the main difference. Hopefully, he can take what he's doing now into that next phase and get his feet in the door."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon