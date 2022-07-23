Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Considering Preston North End Loan

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez could be moving to Preston North end on loan.

The left-back did not travel with the rest of the Red Devils squad on the pre-season tour and went to watch Preston with his family on Saturday afternoon to help decide whether or not he should move there for the season.

The Championship team's manager Ryan Lowe spoke openly about the situation to the Lancashire Post: “We've tracked Alvaro Fernandez for some time and he was here with his family today watching us play."

"Hopefully we've been good enough and he's been impressed enough for him to say yeah, he's like to join us. Until that we can't say much about it, he wanted to come and see it, hopefully we can have some news over the next few days."

"When you come to the stadium, I was speaking to him on the pitch, and you show him the facilities - who wouldn't want to play here?"

"We've got to make sure it's right for him and us and if it's right then we'll do it. He wanted to come and see us and how we play and how we go about our business."

He finished: "Hopefully we can get something sorted. I'm not sure about other interest, it's just about what we do. Ultimately it's a case of hopefully he likes us and we like him.”

The 19-year-old made 22 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, making four assists and scoring three goals in the process.

