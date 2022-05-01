Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Speaks on 'Special' Cristiano Ronaldo's Influence

Anthony Elanga has spoken on the influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had on him, calling him "Special".

The 19 year-old has enjoyed his breakout season in 21/22, and is now a regular in the starting line-up for The Red Devils.

A superstar of such experience was always likely to have a big influence on players such as him, and the Swede confirmed this.

Elanga: “He (Ronaldo) is someone I look up to and speak to and ask for advice and stuff. He is a special player to work with.”

elanga

“He (Ronaldo) knows what it takes to get to the top so it's more than right to just speak to someone like that."

"And, yeah, we have a chat the day before or even during a game. You might see us in the warm-up.”

He finished: “He (Ronaldo) will speak to me and Sancho together about what we can do in the game, to affect the games, and it's important to have someone like that in the team.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon 

elanga
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Speaks on 'Special' Cristiano Ronaldo's Influence

By Rhys James2 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag to Make Up to Five Signings for Manchester United This Summer

By Rhys James25 minutes ago
Darren Fletcher
News

Darren Fletcher To Take Over Some Of The Responsibilities Of Matt Judge In The Summer Transfer Window

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Brentford: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Manchester United flag
Transfers

Four Manchester United Players Look Likely To Leave The Club In The Summer

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
imago1011341912h
Opinions

Two-Faced Expectations: Ralf Rangnick, the Coach Cum Consultant

By Alan BinceApr 30, 2022
de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Could Speak About Frenkie de Jong in the Coming Days

By Alex WallaceApr 30, 2022
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson

By Alex WallaceApr 29, 2022