Manchester United Youngster Determined to Make First-Team Impact Next Season

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has made it clear that he is ready to make an impact in the club's first team next season.

Williams has spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Premier League side Norwich and the Englishman has impressed during his spell.

The defender has now made it clear that he wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season.

williams

Williams spoke to the Norwich Matchday Programme ahead of their game against Newcastle United this past weekend and he made his intentions clear about his future.

He stated (as cited by Manchester Evening News): "What I want to do next year is play for Manchester United at left back and that’s my job. That’s what I’m determined to do because it’s my life and I’ll do anything for that.

“I know I can play in this league, and I know I can get to the top and that’s what I want to do.”

Alex Telles has failed to impress this season at United, with the Brazilian linked with a potential exit from the club in the summer.

Luke Shaw is currently injured and this has left Telles to be United's starting left-back, despite not impressing. 

williams
