Manchester United Youngster on Loan Reveals Praise From International Manager

A Manchester United youngster, who is currently on loan, has revealed private praise from his international manager.

Dylan Levitt has seemingly enjoyed his loan spell at Dundee United this season, where he has amassed 19 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 21 year-old said that Wales manager Robert Page had good words to say about him.

Levitt: “I had a few words with Robert Page and he was saying to keep doing what I’m doing."

Levitt in action for Dundee United IMAGO / Action Plus

“He said they’re noticing me every week."

The Welshman could have received his 11th international cap in the previous international break, but was ruled out due to illness.

“It wasn’t a great time to get ill, with the friendly game (Against Czech Republic). I was hoping to be involved in that. But it’s about getting right and looking after your body."

“It was just a little fever. I came back up to Dundee on Thursday and trained lightly with the squad.”

