Manchester United Youngster Tahith Chong Speaks After Returning From Long-Term Injury at Birmingham City

Manchester United's Tahith Chong finally spoke about returning from his long-term injury while on loan at Birmingham City.

Back in October the Dutch winger had to come off during a game, with an injury that has kept him out until now.

The 22 year-old made his first appearance since then in The Blues' 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

“It is very difficult, from the start when I got in the staff, the players, the fans just welcomed me and I felt so, so welcome at the club.” Chong said.

“When you feel welcome you want to give your all to the club and to just go out with an injury from nowhere really was tough."

“Even back home I was watching all the games and stuff and it’s tough sometimes because you want to be on the pitch, every footballer wants to be on the pitch."

He finished: “Credit to United, credit to the staff here and my parents, after that, just to sit through it and grind it out, hopefully this is just the start of building up again.”

Birmingham manager Lee Bowler also spoke on Chong returning from injury.

”We all have to be patient with him, it was good to see him out there, it is going to take a while to get Tahith back to the position he was before the injury."

“Like I said he was a bit rusty, you see he got caught a couple of times. They (Chong and Taylor Richards) have just got to play catch up now and see how many games we can get when they are both flying.”

