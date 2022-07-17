Skip to main content

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Discusses First Team Life Under Erik Ten Hag

Zidane Iqbal discusses his style of play, plans for the future, ten Hag's training sessions, and his nationality.
Zidane Iqbal

United academy product and Iraq international Zidane Iqbal has featured, and excelled, in the second halves of both pre-season friendlies, garnering praise for his mature and composed performances against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory.

Whilst in Melbourne, Iqbal commented on his confident style of play, ‘it has been a part of my game since I was young – always wanting the ball,’ as per Jamie Jackson of The Guardian.

The midfielder was reluctant to be adamant about his plans for the approaching 2022/23 season, ‘if an opportunity came up to go out on loan, I would weigh up the pros and cons.’

He continued to speak cautiously, ‘right now is too early to say. See what the future holds.’ 

Iqbal

With his immediate future still seemingly undecided, the young Iraq international should be keen to continue getting minutes during pre-season in a bid to impress Erik ten Hag. 

He candidly recognised the difficulty to play for the club he 'grew up loving', stating, 'this could be the only chance I get.'

Iqbal spoke positively on the atmosphere and philosophy which the new manager is instilling on the training pitch, ‘there is definitely a good vibe around the team. It is a new manager, early doors,’

‘The ideas he has given us, two good results, everyone is happy in training. Everyone is giving 100%.’

ten hag bangkok

Iqbal has been gaining popularity for becoming the first British-born South Asian to play for Manchester United. His father comes from Pakistan whilst his mother comes from Iraq. He has already played twice for Iraq’s senior team in 2022.

Commenting on his heritage, ‘obviously there are not many South Asians playing but if you are good enough, I believe you will make it no matter where you come from.’

Dismissing the attention his nationality is bringing, he said, ‘I don’t pay too much attention to it.’

Iqbal reinforced that his focus is on the football pitch, ‘I am just trying to take my journey on […] I will always give 100% in training and matches,’

‘If I am inspiring people along the way, that is brilliant.’

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Discusses First Team Life Under Erik Ten Hag

