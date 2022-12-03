Manchester United’s Amad Diallo Making A Real Impact During Sunderland Loan Spell

Manchester United young talent Amad Diallo is currently on loan in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. The winger has shown vast improvement during his current spell away from Old Trafford.

Having moved on loan to Rangers last season, Diallo failed to really shine and show off his talent in Scotland. However, a move to the Black Cats has already proved to be more beneficial.

United fans can see just on his statistics that Diallo is making an impact. The winger has scored 4 in 14 appearances so far this season.

To gain a real insight into Diallo’s loan spell at Sunderland so far, I spoke to Sunderland fan and Sunderland Nation writer, Michael Graham.

Q: Amad has scored four goals for Sunderland, all coming in the last six games. What have been the major differences in recent games compared to his first few?

Michael: “It’s actually been a very interesting one to watch develop. When Amad first arrived he was on the bench, mainly due to the form of Patrick Roberts who had strung some brilliant performances together, and he was either suffering from over-confidence or not enough confidence.”

“His first start was a 0-0 home draw with Blackpool and Tony Mowbray expressed some frustration with Amad after the game. “It’s almost as if he wants to score a brilliant perfect goal,” Mowbray said.

“He faints to shoot, sits somebody down, skips passed the next one, faints to shoot and the goalie dives and he rolls it in the corner. We all then go ‘wow’.”

“Somewhere along the line, though, and in a relatively short period of time, Amad got the message that it’s not about how you look, it’s about your product, and we have seen a completely different player since.”

Q: He’s also got an assist to his name but what other qualities, beside the goals, do you see in Amad’s game?

Michael: “Something that has been really surprising has been his work rate and defensive discipline. Again, that is something that has grown since he has been here, but it has become a big part of the package we are getting with him.”

“There was a bit of a preconception with him that he was going to a bit of a luxury player, but he works hard to protect and help his fullback and press from the front.”

“His tactical awareness is also impressive. Again, perhaps unfairly, I thought he would be just a dribbler but he sees a pass earlier than most at this level and he’s learning all the time about when to make it.”

Q: Do you think Amad will play a big part in pushing forward for the remainder of Sunderland’s season?

Michael: “Assuming Manchester United don’t recall him early, then yes! I don’t think anyone is expecting that to happen though.”

“Amad is a key player now and that’s not changing without a dramatic drop in form or an injury.”

“What is really interesting to consider is that Amad Diallo is yet to play a single minute of football with Ross Stewart. With a player like Stewart to play off, you can only really see Amad’s importance and product growing.”

Q: It’s more than clear that the fans are taking a liking to Amad. What are some of the fans' true opinions on the player so far?

Michael: “He’s universally popular, and that’s not that easy to achieve at Sunderland, trust me!”

“Sunderland fans have grown wary of falling in love with loan players in recent years. We have had so many of them and had to watch them leave. We know Amad is well beyond Sunderland as far as a permanent deal is concerned, and yet fans have still taken to him.”

“I’m always wary of talking for other Sunderland fans, but I certainly haven’t seen a bad word written about him, certainly since those early nervy and needless showboaty appearances. It’s unanimously glowing.”

