Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?

Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
Manchester United made a total of five new signings in the summer window and Christian Eriksen may be the most important of them all - he has started every game under new boss Erik Ten Hag so far.

The 30-year-old was signed on a free transfer after his short stint with Brentford during the final months of last season after recovering incredibly well from his cardiac arrest incident during Euro 2020.

The playmaker has impressed in particular with his quality in possession, as well as his work rate and physical/mental resilience when not on the ball.

Christian Eriksen and Boubacar Soumare, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium

Bruno Fernandes is one player who believes he has benefited from the signing. He said the following to club media (Via United Report): 

"It’s really good to play with Christian (Eriksen), he’s a player that can find the passes, find the pockets and obviously make my game easier because he finds me when I move between the lines. It’s something that’s not easy to do."

He finished: "I’m really happy to have him (Eriksen) on the team because, as I’ve said before, he’s a quality player. He’s a player who’s showed in the past that he has really good qualities in the Premier League, in the Italian league (With Inter Milan), even for his national team."

The Denmark international has played eight matches so far for his club and racked up two assists from deep in central midfield.

Quotes

By Rhys James
