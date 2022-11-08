Skip to main content
Manchester United’s David De Gea Reacts To Drawing Barcelona In UEFA Europa League

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Manchester United’s number one David De Gea has already looked ahead to the game against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League next February.

Manchester United have drawn Barcelona in the play off round of the UEFA Europa League and will play the two legs next February. United’s first choice goalkeeper David De Gea has already spoken about the game against the Spanish giants.

It’ll be a huge fight across both legs against Barcelona in the Europa League next year. A trip to the Camp Nou will open the tie before the second leg at Old Trafford.

De Gea has been fantastic this season for United, the Spaniard is showing his quality whilst his future at the club remains unclear. The number one’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 however, United want their shot stopper to sign a new deal but on reduced terms.

David De Gea Manchester United

Despite some criticisms from fans and pundits, De Gea has well and truly returned to his best this season. The Spanish keeper however has missed out on being called up to the World Cup for 2022.

With time to train with Erik Ten Hag as well as some of his team mates over the next month or so, De Gea has already spoken about the tie against Barcelona next February. He said;

“There's still a lot of time [before Europa League games] and we have to focus on the immediate games. Playing against top teams is always a challenge, so we have to be ready to play against Barcelona and any team.”

“We know Barcelona are a great team, they play good football. If you want to win the Europa League, you have to play against the best teams and Barcelona are one of them. We will do our best best to win both games.”

David De Gea
Quotes

By Alex Wallace
