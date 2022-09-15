Manchester United’s Fred Highlights Sheriff Quality Ahead Of UEFA Europa League Clash

Fred has spoken about the quality that Sheriff will posses ahead of the game against Manchester United.

United will be looking to bounce back from the opening defeat against Real Sociedad, which Fred has already spoken about.

However, the Brazilian has highlighted that the game against Sheriff won’t be easy - they are a side that posses quality, he says.

Fred could feature for United in the game against Sheriff tonight.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fred has picked up on one thing in particular when talking about Sheriff ahead of the clash.

The Brazilian has alluded to their famous win away at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Fred, when speaking about Sheriff said;

“They beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last season. They’ve started the competition well so it won’t be an easy game. They’re a good team, hard to play against, and their fans will be behind them.”

IMAGO / News Images

Fred has stated that the game will be difficult away in Moldova against a side with great home support.

Fred continues by saying that United need to bounce back, he said;

“It’s going to be a difficult game against a good team. Sheriff are a high-quality team. Unfortunately, we lost our first game, so we have to look to win. We know it won’t be an easy game but we’ll do everything to come away with the win.”