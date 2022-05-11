Manchester United's Head of Player Development Justin Cochrane Speaks About the FA Youth Cup Final

Justin Cochrane was one of Manchester United's popular appointments after the English coach left his job at the Football Association to develop ideas and innovations in the academy sector at Old Trafford.

The former QPR academy player earned his reputation through his passion to coach youngsters. Justin Cochrane was almost appointed as the England Under-21 Head Coach before his departure to the Red Devils.

As an academy development coach, the Englishman started earning high praise during his spell at Tottenham. Darren Fletcher and Nick Cox convinced Justin Cochrane through a few calls and detailed presentations to express the magnitude of the club's next-level project after years of mismanagement since the time Sir Alex Ferguson left.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Justin Cochrane spoke highly of Manchester United's DNA and close links to its attacking style of play: “It was the chance to continue to learn and work at a high level with high-level people and players. It has been enjoyable and good. It has felt like a seamless transition.

"I knew the idea of how Manchester United wanted to play and their ideas on youth development fell fully in line with how I see football played. They want to play attacking football on the front foot, with expressive, talented young players to entertain the fans, which is how I like football to be played."

For the former FA Under-21 coach, the process has a big part in the club's direction towards success as the FA Youth Cup final approaches: “It is never about one game in development. The primary role of the academy is to service the first team.

"Ultimate fulfillment comes from seeing players do really well and have careers and you get a text message saying 'thank you' or a shirt from a player you have helped.”

