Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez On The Premier League & Media Criticism

Manchester United's 2022 summer transfer window was widely well received by supporters.

Despite some being worried as the days ran thin towards the end, The Red Devils ended up with a total of five new signings for the first team. New boss Erik Ten Hag seemed to mainly target players who he has worked with in the past.

Lisandro Martinez was one of them, he played under the Dutchman at AFC Ajax. The 24-year-old has started every game domestically this season and has impressed a lot.

Some pundits and fans alike pointed out his lack of height for a central defender (Five feet and nine inches) but so far he has only excelled aerially and in the other aspects of the game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said the following to TyCSports (Via: Man United Zone): “To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world.

“It’s nice to catch the rhythm of the Premier League, so I’m very happy. I don’t pay attention to criticism). I believe in myself, I trust myself. I always work hard every day. That’s what’s going to give you results at the end.

