Manchester United's Luke Shaw: 'I Feel Like I'm Wanted With England'

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said he feels "Wanted" when he plays for England.

The full-back scored a fantastic goal for The Three Lions this evening - and highlighted the good time he had.

Shaw: “It’s always important to feel like you’re wanted and I think especially here with England I always feel that.

Luke Shaw IMAGO / Just Pictures

After the disappointing results and the pressure The Red Devils have endured this season, it is no surprise the 25 year-old may prefer playing for his country at the moment.

"I’m not saying I don’t at United but here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football."

He finished: “Of course it’s hard to enjoy when we’re losing and we’re not playing well at club level and we have to face that. This season it’s not been good enough at all so it’s hard to enjoy."

You can watch Shaw's out side of the box finish here.

