Marcus Rashford Discusses His Manchester United Career and Erik Ten Hag

United’s number ten endured a difficult 2021/22 campaign having postponed an operation, holiday, and pre-season in order to partake in England’s European Championship run during the summer.

This summer has been remarkably different. On all accounts.

Rashford was criticised for his lacklustre form having scored four times in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick finished the season favouring academy graduate Anthony Elanga in the forward line.

Rashford, however, has enjoyed a fruitful – and more importantly, long – pre-season tour under new manager Erik ten Hag.

"I feel fit, I feel strong and we've come out of the trip without any injuries," Rashford said to the PA news agency. "For us, it's definitely a positive thing to have a fully-fit squad ready to start the season.

"For me personally, it's priceless to have the pre-season that I've had.”

"Sometimes I don't really take as much note of it because usually we're playing games in the summer and stuff like that, so the next season sort of just rolls onto the previous season.”

Rashford even took it upon himself to devote parts of his holiday to individual training ahead of pre-season.

“But this year I've had time to break, rest, recover mentally and physically, and then I've had a proper pre-season.”

"I feel really happy. I'm pleased that I managed to do that."

The forward then discussed the criticism he received for his below-par performances in a struggling United side last season.

"I think it's normal when we're not performing as we should perform [that] you get criticised," Rashford said. "It's part and parcel of the game,”

"I've always said that I'm my own harshest critic and I know when I'm not playing my best football and I know when I need to improve.”

"Definitely last season was a time for me to reflect on. I've had the time off in the summer and a long pre-season, so I feel a lot more ready this season.”

Rangnick was often mystified by Rashford’s concealment of his natural talents. It is therefore imperative that ten Hag can understand the twenty-four-year-old’s mindset and form.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future, Rashford will be relied upon for goal contributions increasingly more by ten Hag come the start of the new season.

Speaking about the new manager’s expectations, Rashford explained, "He wants us to do everything in a positive manner, so for us it means a lot of forward runs, a lot of interchanging positions, trying to link with each other on the ball.”

"It's fun to play in, we're enjoying it, so hopefully we can kick on and perform these type of performances come the season."

