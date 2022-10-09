Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford On Manchester United's Form & Erik Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has spoken about boss Erik Ten Hag and the form of Manchester United at the moment.
Manchester United have been a team in mixed form this season as the players adapt to the new manager and the arrival of five new players into the squad.

Despite some of the possible explanations, there have been a few times where the team slipped well below the minimum expectations and fans were left disappointed, such as against Brentford or Manchester City - both where the Red Devils were 4-0 down at half-time.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the better performers, though, and has scored some big goals for the club this campaign. He spoke to club media:

Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League

“I think we are definitely improving, though there are obviously things we need to tighten up on and improve. The last league game at (Manchester) City wasn’t good enough by anyone’s standards and we felt we let people down. It was a bit embarrassing after the game.”

“The manager (Erik Ten Hag) has a very clear identity and way of playing which I think makes it easier to adapt to him. Even in pre-season, I felt that he got his messages across quickly and direct and the players took those messages on board.”

He finished: “We are going to keep improving under him. It’s still early days and the more we get to know him, the better we will become and the more he gets to know us as well.” 

