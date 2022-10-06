Marcus Rashford On Scoring For Manchester United

Manchester United beat FC Omonia 3-2 away in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial starred in the win after a worrying end to the first half - where the Red Devils were trailing 2-1.

Rashford scored a brace in the game after coming on; a fantastic goal from outside of the box and a short-range strike from a Cristiano Ronaldo cross.

The Englishman spoke to BT Sport after the game (Quotes via United District):

First the forward talked about his versatility and whether he prefers playing as a striker or a left-winger: "I think I can play both, the left side is probably more natural for me. It's (Versatility) a big positive to have."

IMAGO / News Images

"When he (Erik Ten Hag) made the subs, he just wanted us to be a little bit more dynamic, take more chances going forward and just try and score goals, when you're 1-0 down that's what you've got to do."

He was asked about linking up with Martial in the game, who has been injured for most of the season: "He's a massive player for us, he has been for a long time. When he's happy and at it, he's an unbelievable player and I've always enjoyed playing with him."

"It was nice to link up with him today to score his goal. We'll be looking to do that more and more."

