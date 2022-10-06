Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford On Scoring For Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has spoken about scoring in Manchester United's win versus FC Omonia and linking up with Anthony Martial.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United beat FC Omonia 3-2 away in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial starred in the win after a worrying end to the first half - where the Red Devils were trailing 2-1.

Rashford scored a brace in the game after coming on; a fantastic goal from outside of the box and a short-range strike from a Cristiano Ronaldo cross.

The Englishman spoke to BT Sport after the game (Quotes via United District):

First the forward talked about his versatility and whether he prefers playing as a striker or a left-winger: "I think I can play both, the left side is probably more natural for me. It's (Versatility) a big positive to have."

Marcus Rashford goal Palace

"When he (Erik Ten Hag) made the subs, he just wanted us to be a little bit more dynamic, take more chances going forward and just try and score goals, when you're 1-0 down that's what you've got to do."

He was asked about linking up with Martial in the game, who has been injured for most of the season: "He's a massive player for us, he has been for a long time. When he's happy and at it, he's an unbelievable player and I've always enjoyed playing with him." 

"It was nice to link up with him today to score his goal. We'll be looking to do that more and more."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Quotes

Marcus Rashford On Scoring For Manchester United

By Rhys James
rashford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford 2nd Goal vs Omonia

By Alex Wallace
martial optus stadium
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Amazing Goal vs Omonia

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Equalising Goal vs Omonia

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag
Match Day

Omonia vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Alvaro Fernandez
Articles

Watch: Manchester United Loanee Alvaro Fernandez's Assist For Preston

By Rhys James
Europa League
Match Day

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Where To Watch - Live Stream - UEFA Europa League - Neo GSP Stadium

By Saul Escudero
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's second goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2022/2023
Transfers

Arsenal Keeping Tabs On Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace