Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcus Rashford has spoken about his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s win v Aston Villa.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was awarded the man of the match award following his goal and performance vs Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. The Englishman was recently called up to the England squad for the World Cup.

Rashford has been brilliant this season and has truly turned his fortunes around under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman is getting the best out of the winger at Old Trafford and it’s clear to see.

Rashford has been on fire in front of goal and his overall game has taken that step up once again. The Englishman has also been awarded the man of the match for the game against Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United

Following the game, Rashford spoke to Sky Sports about the 90 minutes vs Villa, he said the following;

“It was a game of two halves. First half it was not great in possession so it was similar to the other day. The second half we played with a lot more confidence.”

“They hold a high line, no defender likes to run backwards - it's pretty simple, we want to get in behind them. Both times we went behind we responded quickly and it is a massive shift in energy."

“Balls diagonally from full backs or from the middle to wide positions are always on, the second half we managed to time our runs a bit better."

