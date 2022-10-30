Skip to main content
Marcus Rashford Reflects On Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Marcus Rashford Reflects On Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has reflected on his sides 1-0 victory against West Ham in which he scored his 100th goal for the club.

Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday evening thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford. The Englishman not only scored the winner but his 100th goal for the club.

Rashford has shown a true difference in character and ability this season and it’s paid off massively. The forward has already got a good number of goals under his belt so far in this campaign.

United’s number 10 has been majorly backed by manager Erik Ten Hag. The belief from the manager has shown on the pitch in the players performances.

Speaking after the game, Rashford mentioned the importance of grinding out results. He said; “We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that."

Reflecting on his 100th goal, the Academy graduate said; “Beautiful feeling [to get 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas."

When asked about the attendance of England manager Gareth Southgate at the game, Rashford said; “Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not."

And finally, speaking about the defensive performance, United’s new goalscoring centurion said; “De Gea, Martínez, Harry [Maguire], Diogo [Dalot], they were all brilliant. We held on and we defended well."

