Marcus Rashford Reflects On Manchester United's 3-0 Win Against FC Sheriff

Manchester United ran out 3-0 winners against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night. Marcus Rashford was amongst the goal scorers on the night.

The English winger got back on the scoresheet with a great header in the game, giving United a 2-0 lead at the time. It was his 99th goal for United as the academy graduate pushes towards 100.

Rashford has already scored as many goals this season as he did in the last campaign. Another stat that has proved his resurgence this season under Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Following his goal and the emphatic win from United Rashford faced the media to talk about the victory. Speaking to BT Sport, United’s number 10 said;

“They [Sheriff] set up to defend well and play on counter. It took us a while and got the first goal from a set piece so we're happy with that. Once we went 1-0 ahead, the space opened up and we could have got a few more."

“Not getting the first goal quickly leads to a mix between frustration and calmness, you have to be calm to create chances and be clinical in taking them."

Rashford continued by saying; “Scoring before half-time was a big help, it allowed us to look for more goals and space and we found them. It was about getting the job done."

Looking ahead to the last group game, Rashford said; “We have to go there [Sociedad] and score by two goals. We have to score goals but defend well. It is going to be a tough game but looking forward to the challenge."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon