Marcus Rashford Says It’s A Good Feeling To Win Premier League Player Of The Month

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has spoken about the good feeling following being awarded the Premier League player of the month.

Marcus Rashford was announced as the Premier League player of the month for September on Friday. 

Rashford was voted by players and the fans as the best player from the nominations list. The Englishman has enjoyed a resurgence of form recently. 

Erik Ten Hag also won the manager of the month award for the month. Ten Hag has backed Rashford since his arrival at the club. 

The Dutchman has allowed Rashford to excel both out wide and through the central area of attack. Rashford has scored from both positions this season. 

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's third goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford

Goals against Both Liverpool and Arsenal have highlighted Rashford’s major improvement this season. 

Rashford has formed a new look attack at United. Alongside a mix of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony.

With the backing of the manager and the support from his fellow teammates, Rashford has his flair back. 

That of course has been reflected with the Premier League award. The player of the month also sees him receive a boosted card in the new FIFA 23. 

Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford

Speaking upon winning the award, Rashford said;

“Yes, it’s a good feeling [to win the Premier League  POTM]. I think we didn’t start the season so strongly so to [then] get four wins on the bounce [in the league] is really good. The challenge now for us all is to maintain that and to keep winning games.”

“My favourite moment of September was an assist actually! Antony's first goal, on his debut. It was a massive moment and it gives us strength and courage, and seeing him come into the team and score right away is massively important.”

rashford
Quotes

By Alex Wallace
