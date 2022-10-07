Skip to main content
Marcus Rashford Speaks About Anthony Martial Following UEFA Europa League Victory

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has spoken about teammate Anthony Martial following their victory in the Europa League last night.

Manchester United fell behind in the opening stages of their Europa League tie against Omonia last night. However Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial came off the bench to make the difference.

United went on to win the game 2-3 away from home. Rashford scored the opening goal as well as the winning goal after coming off the bench, as well as assisting Martial’s goal.

The English attacker has been part of a new look United attack this season. Having played alongside Martial in the past as well as pre season, there’s evidently a connection between the pair.

However following an injury sustained early into the start of the campaign, Martial has not featured alongside Rashford very often.

Regardless, when the pair share the pitch under their new manager Erik Ten Hag they make an impact. Connecting for a goal against Liverpool earlier on in the season as well as last night.

There will be calls from supporters for the pair to start together as early as this Sunday. United face Everton away from home in their next Premier League game.

Speaking after last nights victory, Rashford spoke about his United teammate, he said;

“He's a massive player for us, he has been for a long time. When he's happy and at it he's an unbelievable player and I've always enjoyed playing with him."

