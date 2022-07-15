Mikael Silvestre: Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Big Asset For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dubbed as a big asset to Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United by former player, Mikael Silvestre who has also enforced the importance of him staying at the club this summer.

Ronaldo has been linked with a number of moves away from Old Trafford this summer, however most destinations have already been ruled out of a move for the player.

Ronaldo was United’s best player last season, by a mile and was awarded the player of the season at the conclusion of the 21/22 campaign.

Supporters are keen to understand what’s in store for Ronaldo’s future as the start of a new Premier League season draws ever closer.

Former United defender, Mikael Silvestre has emphasised the importance of Ronaldo at the club and why holding onto the player is important;

“It will be best if Cristiano Ronaldo stays as he’s an important figure in the dressing room. He showed he can deliver and score goals and he’s still top class.”

Ronaldo finished as the teams top scorer and is known to be a leader both on and off the pitch.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to work with the player and Silvestre has alluded to how much of an asset the player will be to the manager if he stays;

“Cristiano in a good mood and in good form is a big asset for United and he will be for the new manager.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

