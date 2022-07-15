Skip to main content

Mikael Silvestre: Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Big Asset For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dubbed as a big asset to Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United by former player, Mikael Silvestre who has also enforced the importance of him staying at the club this summer.

Ronaldo has been linked with a number of moves away from Old Trafford this summer, however most destinations have already been ruled out of a move for the player. 

Ronaldo was United’s best player last season, by a mile and was awarded the player of the season at the conclusion of the 21/22 campaign. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes

Supporters are keen to understand what’s in store for Ronaldo’s future as the start of a new Premier League season draws ever closer. 

Former United defender, Mikael Silvestre has emphasised the importance of Ronaldo at the club and why holding onto the player is important;

“It will be best if Cristiano Ronaldo stays as he’s an important figure in the dressing room. He showed he can deliver and score goals and he’s still top class.”

Ronaldo finished as the teams top scorer and is known to be a leader both on and off the pitch. 

Erik Ten Hag is keen to work with the player and Silvestre has alluded to how much of an asset the player will be to the manager if he stays;

“Cristiano in a good mood and in good form is a big asset for United and he will be for the new manager.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre: Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Big Asset For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace8 minutes ago
Eriksen
Quotes

Former Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre Says Christian Eriksen Will Suit Erik Ten Hag’s Style Of Play

By Alex Wallace30 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Lisandro Martinez Boards Plane To Manchester To Complete Manchester United Move

By Rhys James1 hour ago
eriksen denmark
News

Eriksen After Signing For Manchester United: 'I Still Have Major Ambitions In The Game'

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Iqbal
Match Day

Manchester United Youngsters Impress in Erik Ten Hag's Opening Pre-Season Matches

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago
united flag
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Star Backs Arsenal To Finish Above Manchester United In The Premier League Next Season

By Rhys James3 hours ago
de jong smile
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre: Frenkie De Jong Put Off By Manchester United As They’re Not An Attractive Proposition

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre Says Harry Maguire Remains Manchester United Captain Due To Lack Of Options For The Armband

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago