Skip to main content

Mikael Silvestre: Frenkie De Jong Put Off By Manchester United As They’re Not An Attractive Proposition

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that Frenkie De Jong will be put off by United’s lack of UEFA Champions League football and has dubbed them a non attractive proposition for the player.

De Jong is still said to be undecided on a move to United as all that’s left to complete the deal is the player’s nod after United and Barcelona agreed a deal for the player. 

Following weeks of negotiations surrounding the deal, United met with Barcelona to finalise the fee and structure of payments for the deal which both parties are said to be eager to close. 

De Jong

De Jong’s dream club remains to be Barcelona and while they’re in financial turmoil, they offer more opportunities by being in the UEFA Champions League. 

The lack of Champions League football is one reason that former United player, Silvestre suggests could be why De Jong would be put off a move to United this summer, he said;

“Right now, the top players want the Champions League so the club isn’t the best proposition that’s for sure.”

The former United defender also alluded to how the Red Devils are now seen as a less attractive club in comparison to other European giants;

“I think right now if players have the choice between the domestic winners or Man United, they might be tempted to go to the other club.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong smile
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre: Frenkie De Jong Put Off By Manchester United As They’re Not An Attractive Proposition

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre Says Harry Maguire Remains Manchester United Captain Due To Lack Of Options For The Armband

By Alex Wallace18 minutes ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

John Murtough Speaks Out On Christian Eriksen Signing

By Soumyajit Roy52 minutes ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Match Day

Match Report: Victory For Manchester United Against Melbourne Victory

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona To Seal Midfielder's Departure To Manchester United In Coming Days

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Signs For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Zidane Iqbal
Quotes

Zidane Iqbal Praises Amazing Erik Ten Hag As Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Delivers His Verdict On Anthony Martial At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago