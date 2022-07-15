Mikael Silvestre: Frenkie De Jong Put Off By Manchester United As They’re Not An Attractive Proposition

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that Frenkie De Jong will be put off by United’s lack of UEFA Champions League football and has dubbed them a non attractive proposition for the player.

De Jong is still said to be undecided on a move to United as all that’s left to complete the deal is the player’s nod after United and Barcelona agreed a deal for the player.

Following weeks of negotiations surrounding the deal, United met with Barcelona to finalise the fee and structure of payments for the deal which both parties are said to be eager to close.

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

De Jong’s dream club remains to be Barcelona and while they’re in financial turmoil, they offer more opportunities by being in the UEFA Champions League.

The lack of Champions League football is one reason that former United player, Silvestre suggests could be why De Jong would be put off a move to United this summer, he said;

“Right now, the top players want the Champions League so the club isn’t the best proposition that’s for sure.”

The former United defender also alluded to how the Red Devils are now seen as a less attractive club in comparison to other European giants;

“I think right now if players have the choice between the domestic winners or Man United, they might be tempted to go to the other club.”

