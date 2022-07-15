Mikael Silvestre Says Harry Maguire Remains Manchester United Captain Due To Lack Of Options For The Armband

Erik Ten Hag delivered his verdict on the Manchester United captaincy before the start of the pre season tour with Harry Maguire remaining as the player to wear the armband ahead of the new season.

Despite criticism last season, Maguire remained as club captain during the entirety of the 21/22 campaign and was questioned by pundits and fans on whether he was the right man to be the leader on the pitch.

Some might say that United have a range of players who could be named as the club captain going forward, however an ex Manchester United player doesn’t see that as a viable option.

Despite his poor performances on the pitch last season, ex Red, Mikael Silvestre suggests that United fans need to allow Maguire time to get back to his best, he said in an interview;

“It’s easy to have continuity with Harry Maguire as he’s respected in the dressing room. We need to give him time to get back to his best so it’s the right call at the moment for the manager.”

Silvestre talks about the ‘lack of options’ that United currently have in the dressing room in terms of a out and out club captain, he said

“At this moment, there’s not a lot of players who are distinguished and who could be captain straight away.

What United have is many players who are leaders, Cristiano, Bruno, Varane or David could all be captains. You have all these experienced guys who have to take responsibility.”

