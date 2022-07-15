Skip to main content

Mikael Silvestre Says Harry Maguire Remains Manchester United Captain Due To Lack Of Options For The Armband

Erik Ten Hag delivered his verdict on the Manchester United captaincy before the start of the pre season tour with Harry Maguire remaining as the player to wear the armband ahead of the new season.

Despite criticism last season, Maguire remained as club captain during the entirety of the 21/22 campaign and was questioned by pundits and fans on whether he was the right man to be the leader on the pitch. 

Some might say that United have a range of players who could be named as the club captain going forward, however an ex Manchester United player doesn’t see that as a viable option.

Harry Maguire

Despite his poor performances on the pitch last season, ex Red, Mikael Silvestre suggests that United fans need to allow Maguire time to get back to his best, he said in an interview;

“It’s easy to have continuity with Harry Maguire as he’s respected in the dressing room. We need to give him time to get back to his best so it’s the right call at the moment for the manager.”

Silvestre talks about the ‘lack of options’ that United currently have in the dressing room in terms of a out and out club captain, he said

“At this moment, there’s not a lot of players who are distinguished and who could be captain straight away.

What United have is many players who are leaders, Cristiano, Bruno, Varane or David could all be captains. You have all these experienced guys who have to take responsibility.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong smile
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre: Frenkie De Jong Put Off By Manchester United As They’re Not An Attractive Proposition

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre Says Harry Maguire Remains Manchester United Captain Due To Lack Of Options For The Armband

By Alex Wallace21 minutes ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

John Murtough Speaks Out On Christian Eriksen Signing

By Soumyajit Roy56 minutes ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Match Day

Match Report: Victory For Manchester United Against Melbourne Victory

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona To Seal Midfielder's Departure To Manchester United In Coming Days

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Signs For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Zidane Iqbal
Quotes

Zidane Iqbal Praises Amazing Erik Ten Hag As Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Delivers His Verdict On Anthony Martial At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago