Mikael Silvestre Says Manchester United Need Two Midfielders Including Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong This Summer

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre has said the club need to buy two more midfielders this summer, including Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils have already signed Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen, but are still very short in the center of midfield following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at the end of last season.

De Jong is the main player in this position that has been linked with the club all summer, but Silvestre believes United will need more than just him to succeed.

He told BettingExpert: "I think this situation is quite unique. We know the situation of Barcelona with regards to certain players last season and a lot of clubs in Europe have asked the players to defer some wages, and now the players are rightfully asking for what is due. That’s why we are in a blockade situation."

Frenkie De Jong IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

"On the sporting side it would be a very, very good signing. He (Frenkie De Jong) knows the football that Erik ten Hag wants to play and he has the attributes to play that."

"But still, one signing in midfield shouldn’t be enough. They need to sign another one as well as Frenkie De Jong if they can bring him in."

"You would love to have your main target already at the club, but you have to deal with it - that’s the way it is. If De Jong is still available, the club should pursue him, even if it means it will only be possible later in the window."

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz are two that have been mentioned as alternatives to the Dutchman. He finished: "Fabian Ruiz and Youri Tielemans are good players but I think Frenkie de Jong really fits the club and the philosophy that Erik ten Hag has. That’s why he remains, and should remain, on the top of the transfer list."

