New: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Lisandro Martinez

Red Devils fans have seen a change in transfer policy since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer. Naturally, the new boss is very familiar with Dutch football after coming from AFC Ajax.

This has led to the club signing a few players from that league this summer. First, in came young left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, then Lisandro Martinez and Antony, both brought in from Ten Hag's old club.

Even Christian Eriksen is familiar with the style of the Dutch, after coming from Ajax's youth system and former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is the only one brought in by the new manager who has no connection to the Eredivisie.

Lisandro Martinez IMAGO / Colorsport

Ten Hag said this to club media (Via United Report): "Firstly, the players we signed (The ones from the Dutch league, specifically) are internationals for their countries. Secondly, they performed really well in the Champions League. And third, when I look at individual skills they are capable of playing high-intensity football."

He finished, talking about new defender Lisandro Martinez: "I wanted him. Ball-playing but also you see his defending capabilities — his toughness, his positioning, his anticipating. Togetherness. I know what he is able to do. He has pace. He is doing well but he has to do much better."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon