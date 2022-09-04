Skip to main content

New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek has spoken about manager Erik Ten Hag and their relationship with each other.
Manchester United have endured a mixed season so far after three wins from five, but seem to be gaining some sort of momentum more recently since beating Liverpool.

Certain players have starred in these games with others having to sit and watch from the bench. The manager has used the exact same starting line-up in the last three games, of which they have won each.

Donny Van De Beek is one of the players in question who has had to sit by so far and despite his success under Erik Ten Hag at AFC Ajax, has not had a chance to start a game as of yet.

Donny Van De Beek

The midfielder spoke to United Review (Quotes via United District) about the boss: "He will be really good for the club. I think in terms of the way the club is, and how they want to play, he's a good mix for what they want as a manager.

We [him & Ten Hag] had big success at the club in Ajax. Now we are here, with a new chapter and a new challenge, and of course, we want to do the same here.

He finished: "I still think we can do much better and we can improve, but we signed a few new players - top-class players - so of course they will help the team improve. I believe that we will do better and better every week, and we're pushing for that."

