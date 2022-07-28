New Manchester United Signing Lisandro Martínez Reveals Key Premier League Challenge

IMAGO / ANP

Lisandro Martínez was confirmed as Manchester United’s third summer signing yesterday.

Erik ten Hag was keen to reunite with the former Ajax defender. Martínez won Ajax Player of the Year for his performances under ten Hag’s stewardship last season.

Martínez signed for Eredivisie champions Ajax in 2019 and finished his career in Amsterdam with two league titles.

The twenty-four-year-old defender had previously played two seasons for Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia having progressed through the ranks at Newell’s Old Boys.

He played forty-seven matches in the Argentine Primera División before moving to Europe.

The upcoming 2022/23 Premier League season will be Martínez’s first campaign in England.

During an in-house interview, Martínez examined the key differences and similarities between the three leagues,

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world. It’s really intensive, it’s very difficult, very physical also. Every game, I really want to watch.”

Even despite of his small stature, the centre-back is not deterred by the Premier League’s notorious physicality.

“I really like this challenge, you know? It’s like a mix. Because in Argentina, it’s like every game you have to fight, you know?

I think Eredivisie is more about the football. But here, it’s everything, you know? Everything in one package.”

The Argentine was adorned with the nickname “The Butcher” in Amsterdam as a result of his aggressive style of play and fighting spirit.

Martínez told NOS earlier this year that he embraces the physical and aggressive side of football, stating, “if I have to step over dead bodies, I do it.”

In the interview with his new club, Martínez was then quizzed as to whether he had been following United matches specifically, to which he responded,

“Yeah, always. Every game from Manchester United is an important game, you know? As a player, I was always watching the games for Manchester United.”

