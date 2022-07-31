Skip to main content

'No Surprise' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Happy With Lisandro Martinez Debut

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was happy with Lisandro Martinez's debut for the club, claiming his performance was "No surprise".

The Argentinian made a good impression in his first game for the club in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon - playing for an hour before being subbed off for Eric Bailly.

The central defender played with Ten Hag at AFC Ajax, and, with an obvious trust between the two, has followed his old boss to Old Trafford. He played 118 times for the Dutchman, scoring six goals and making six assists. He also played as a defensive midfielder at times.

Lisandro Martinez

Ten Hag backed his player after his first appearance for the club. He told club media: "No surprise. I think it was a really good combination with Rapha (Raphael Varane) and they played really solid. That was good to see. Always the question is how do you integrate and I think he can integrate quite well into the team."

Second-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton played just behind Martinez in the game and also had only good words to say about the 24-year-old: "I really enjoyed playing with him today. I think he will be a top, top player for the club – he was outstanding today and I'm sure everyone is looking forward to watching him play." 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

'No Surprise' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Happy With Lisandro Martinez Debut

By Rhys James26 seconds ago
ronaldo
News

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford

By Seth Dooley31 minutes ago
United Atleti Oslo
Match Day

Manchester United Starting Lineup For Pre-season Match Against Rayo Vallecano Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
News

Erik Ten Hag Confirms When Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Ready For Premier League Action

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Erik ten Hag Oslo
Transfers

Report: VFB Stuttgart And RB Salzburg Forwards Under Consideration At Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy10 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Exclusives

'You've Got To Do More' - Ex-Manchester United Defender Viv Anderson On Aaron Wan-Bissaka Losing His Place To Diogo Dalot

By Rhys James10 hours ago
laird
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Defender To Leave Club for Championship Side

By Soumyajit Roy10 hours ago
united atleti oslo norway
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup for Rayo Vallecano Friendly

By Soumyajit Roy12 hours ago