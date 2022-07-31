'No Surprise' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Happy With Lisandro Martinez Debut

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was happy with Lisandro Martinez's debut for the club, claiming his performance was "No surprise".

The Argentinian made a good impression in his first game for the club in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon - playing for an hour before being subbed off for Eric Bailly.

The central defender played with Ten Hag at AFC Ajax, and, with an obvious trust between the two, has followed his old boss to Old Trafford. He played 118 times for the Dutchman, scoring six goals and making six assists. He also played as a defensive midfielder at times.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ten Hag backed his player after his first appearance for the club. He told club media: "No surprise. I think it was a really good combination with Rapha (Raphael Varane) and they played really solid. That was good to see. Always the question is how do you integrate and I think he can integrate quite well into the team."

Second-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton played just behind Martinez in the game and also had only good words to say about the 24-year-old: "I really enjoyed playing with him today. I think he will be a top, top player for the club – he was outstanding today and I'm sure everyone is looking forward to watching him play."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon