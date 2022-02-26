'Not Good Enough' - Bruno Fernandes Reacts to Manchester United 0-0 Watford

Bruno Fernandes insisted his team's performance was not good enough as they drew to Watford.

The Manchester United spoke to club media after the game, which followed a frustrating day at Old Trafford - seeing The Red Devils miss multiple big chances to score and take the three points.

"We had good chances, big chances to score. Myself I think I had two big chances to score a goal. But in the end, it turned into one of those days where we could of been here for another hour and a hour and still not score."



"If we look at the performance you can say it was good, but not good enough because we didn't score goals."

United play Manchester City next in the league.

‘’Now is the moment to look forward to the next game and understand the next one will be massive for us, for our fans and for what we want to do in the league too.''

''We are really disappointed with the result. I think the team performed well enough to get another result."

Bruno continued: "Obviously we had many chances to score but it was one of those days were you could try many times and the ball was not going in."



"We have to look straight away to the next game, understand what we can do better, what didn't work today to then do it better in the next one."

'You start to try and push a little bit more forward, try different things, trying to put balls in the box."

In the final minutes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw came on.

"We had more boys in the box in the last 15 minutes so we tried to put the ball in there."

He ended: "It didn't work and Watford defended really well so we have to say that also. It was just one of those days.''

