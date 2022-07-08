Skip to main content

'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy at Manchester United, claiming that he has every right to be unhappy with the current situation.

Despite initial expectations that the superstar would stay at the club this season, recent reports suggest that he is unsettled and disappointed with the level of ambition being showed at Old Trafford - in addition to the lack of Champions League football.

He spoke on his YouTube channel (Quotes via Sport Bible): “Of course he's not happy, you're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City

“Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes and then all of a sudden isn't, and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League, you can't sit here and expect them to be happy.”

He finished: “He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League, he doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking ‘What dance am I in here?’"

Despite the 37 year old's intentions to leave the team, it is unclear where he would end up - with no obvious buyers presenting themselves currently.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Martial
News

Anthony Martial To Be Given Another Chance At Manchester United Under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace6 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Quotes

'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

By Rhys James54 minutes ago
Brian Brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Martin Svidersky
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Academy Midfielder Martin Svidersky Turns Down Renewal And Signs For Almeria Instead

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Agreed To A New Fixed Transfer Fee For Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make €50million Offer For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Dylan Levitt
News

Manchester United Youngster Dylan Levitt Permanently Joins Dundee United

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Reluctant To Join Chelsea - The Priority Is To Join Manchester United

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago