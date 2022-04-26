'He Was the First Coach Who Made Training Make Sense' - Erik Ten Hag's Former Captain Ahead of Manchester United Move

One of Erik Ten Hag's former captains has called him "One of the best coaches in the world" ahead of his move to Manchester United.

Tobias Schweinsteiger, brother of Bastien, used to play for Bayern Munich 2. He was captain under Ten Hag between 2013 and 2015.

He spoke glowingly about the Dutchman's coaching skills after the time they spent working together, and revealed that the 52 year-old actually inspired him to go into coaching.

He spoke to Manchester United's website: “We worked together for two years, two complete seasons, in the Under-23s team. It’s because of him that I started coaching."

“He was always talking to me. He gave me that feeling that there could be a talent for me in coaching."

“For me, he’s a role model. He’s developed over the years. I met him three years ago on a visit in Amsterdam for one week."

"I visited him and the first team, and also the youth teams, he showed me everything. He was so open."

"He showed me their philosophy, his philosophy, what he developed, his style of coaching, his style of leadership. For me, he is one of the best coaches in Europe, for sure.”

The Ajax manager has faced almost unanimous praise for his high quality coaching, and it has become something fans are incredibly excited about.

“He is a master in training sessions, I remember we had long training sessions"

“After a few weeks, we recognised why were doing long training sessions. He wanted us to be perfect and would stop the training session if it doesn’t work and if it was not perfect at all."

"And, from time to time, the training sessions weren’t that long anymore because we were better."

"We were improved and, in rondos, in pressing situations, we were better and better, so the time was shorter on the pitch.

“But, yeah, he was, for me, the first coach when I felt like a training session made sense."

He finished: "He is that guy who doesn’t stop until it is perfect.”

