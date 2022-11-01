Skip to main content
Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford Said He Will Never Leave Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford Said He Will Never Leave Manchester United

Patrice Evra has revealed Marcus Rashford told him he will never leave Manchester United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Marcus Rashford is a fan favourite at Manchester United and came through the academy system at the club. A Manchester-born player who has supported the club for all of his life, he has a connection to the club that most of the players don't have.

The star completed a huge milestone in the previous match versus West Ham, where he scored his 100th goal for the club in 318 appearances.

Rashford did not live up to expectations last season, though, where he and most of the players fell well below the standards that the fans set. He played a total of 32 games but only scored five, while assisting two.

Rashford

Rashford last season

United legend Patrice Evra has spoken about the Englishman to Betfair (Quotes via United Zone) and revealed what the striker said to him when the pair met up on one occasion: 

“A while ago, Manchester United came to Dubai and I met up with Marcus (Rashford). I spoke to him for over an hour, he wasn't properly playing in the side at the time and a lot of teams were interested in signing him, but he told me that he'd never leave the best club in the world. 

“What was missing was him performing on the pitch, and I'm really pleased that he admitted that. Now, he has a different mindset. I think he's solved his issues and is really enjoying his football under Erik ten Hag."

The 25-year-old has made a great start to this campaign and reports suggest that he should be receiving some sort of contractual reward for his performances. You can read the full report on that here.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Quotes

Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford Said He Will Never Leave Manchester United

By Rhys James
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
Quotes

Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
News

Manchester United’s October Player Of The Month Nominees Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Europa League
News

Real Sociedad Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star - When Will Jadon Sancho Start Performing?

By Rhys James
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
News

Manchester United To Secure Marcus Rashford’s Future Before End Of Year

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag instructing players
News

Erik Ten Hag Reveals Manchester United Plans During World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
News

Anthony Martial Returns To Manchester United Training

By Alex Wallace