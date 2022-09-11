Skip to main content
Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag

Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Manchester United made the wrong decision hiring Erik Ten Hag and that they should have appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
Manchester United appointed Erik Ten Hag as their new first team manager in the summer from AFC Ajax. He replaced Ralf Rangnick, who was the interim manager.

Since, he has seemingly done a good job in changing fortunes at Old Trafford as things stand - the team have won their last four league games. However, Paul Merson believes that the club should have gone after a different coach instead.

Graham Potter, who has since moved to Chelsea after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, is well respected after the job he did with Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Swansea City before that.

Merson said in his column on SportsKeeda: “I think it was a really strange decision to sack Tuchel, but Graham Potter is a manager I really like.

“Working at this level is a different ball game, but Potter has shown in his time with Swansea City and Brighton that he’s more than capable of creating teams that can go toe-to-toe with the best in the business.

“I’ve said before that Manchester United should have got him ahead of Erik ten Hag and I stand by that statement.

He finished: “But he’s set to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge now, and it’ll be interesting to see how it turns out.”

