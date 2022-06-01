Skip to main content
Paul Pogba Farewell Message to Manchester United

Paul Pogba has sent a farewell message to Manchester United's fans as the club confirmed the midfielders departure on Wednesday.

Pogba had returned from Juventus for a club record fee at the time in 2016 after previously leaving the club for free.

Pogba is now set to once again leave the club for free this summer as United confirmed the Frenchman would not be signing a new contract and will be departing Old Trafford this summer.

Pogba took to social media to thank the fans and the club in a farewell message.

The Frenchman said "I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you Manchester United."

The midfielder will now embark on his next journey with a number of European clubs interested in signing the former World Cup winner on a free contract.

