Paul Pogba Gives Three Key Reasons Why He Did Not Succeed At Manchester United Following Juventus Switch

Paul Pogba has given three main reasons why he did not succeed at Manchester United.

The playmaker often struggled for consistency in Manchester, despite his obvious talent, and it lead to a lot of criticism from fans. He has now moved to Juventus on a free transfer after his contract with The Red Devils ended this summer, and will look to take the opportunity of a fresh start.

Now that the move is official, he has opened up to press on his time at Old Trafford and gave his opinions on why he wasn't always at his best.

“Well you know, when you play in a team and the coach changes every year it is quite difficult to adapt, It’s difficult to cope with that."

"I had some injuries, these probably influenced my mentality and the fact that I couldn't play and have the same rhythm as before when I played 90 minutes every game.”

He went on to sum up the three reasons: “There were different factors. Coach, teams, the position on the pitch, all these contributed to block me a little bit in my performance.”

The World Cup winner made 232 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 39 goals and making 51 assists.

“But now I've left it's another Paul, another Pogba. I truly hope I won't get injured again, I feel good, I'll play in my position and hopefully do better than in the last few years.”

He ended: “I'm very happy with the years I spent in Manchester, I grew a lot, I became a man there, I learned a lot. It was not a mistake, I was very happy there.”

