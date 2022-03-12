Skip to main content
Paul Pogba on Cristiano Ronaldo - 'He Has Never Been a Problem' | Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur Reaction

Paul Pogba said that a "Brilliant" Cristiano Ronaldo has "Never been a problem"

The Portuguese superstar scored a hat trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. (You can watch each of his goals here)

Pogba: "I think today was a very good performance as a team and a very good reaction from the City game."

"We kept believing. In the second half we didn’t get the nice passing, and the movement I think wasn’t there."

"We gave them a bit of confidence, that’s why they scored. But we got a corner and scored the winning goal."

Pogba went on to talk about the star 37 year-old.

"Ronaldo was brilliant. I think that’s all we needed – a reaction. We scored beautiful goals. Even when we conceded a goal, we came back and scored again. The mentality was there again today."

"He has never been a problem. You have the best striker in history in our team, he cannot be a problem. Today the performance from him and all the team was very brilliant."

He ended: "Everybody knows Cristiano – there’s no need to talk about him. That’s what he does."

