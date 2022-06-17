Skip to main content
Paul Pogba Opens Up On Experience With Jose Mourinho At Manchester United: 'I Didn't Like it At All'

Paul Pogba has opened up on his experiences with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, saying he was shocked by his old manager's behaviour.

The midfielder will leave the club this summer as a free agent, after a controversial second spell with the Red Devils.

During his time under Mourinho, from 2016 until 2018, despite a good start it soon seemed that they were constantly at odds with each other.

For example, in one defeat against Spurs they were seen in a heated argument on the touchline. There was also a training ground confrontation between the two, which was caught on camera.

Paul Pogba

The World Cup winner gave his point of view in his new documentary, the 'Pogmentary': "It all started when I got injured."

"I decided to go to Miami for rehab and left. In Miami a paparazzi photographed me with my wife Zulay. Mourinho sent the photo to Raiola. I didn't like it at all... at all."

"I said to Mou, 'Are you serious? I am injured, but I come here to train three times a day. Who do you think I am? I'm not like other players'." 

Pogba played 157 times in the Premier League for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 41 assists in the process.

Paul Pogba
Quotes

