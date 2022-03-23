Paul Pogba Opens Up on His Struggles With Depression During His Manchester United Career

Paul Pogba has opened up on his battle with depression during his career with Manchester United.

The midfielder recently revealed his house was burgled, with his children inside during his team's home defeat to Atletico Madrid recently.

After the most recent, and likely the most difficult of his struggles since moving back to England, Pogba spoke about his battle with the condition.

Pogba: "I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it. Sometimes you don't know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone, these are unmistakable signs."

"Football is the most individual team sport. We are judged every three days, we have to be good all the time."

"We have problems like everyone else, whether with our partners, our coach, in the everyday life."

"Inevitably, you will feel it (Depression) in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case publicly."

He revealed the time where he first felt the depression.

"Personally, it (His depression) started when I was with José Mourinho at United."

"You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault, because you have never experienced these moments in your life."

"We (Footballers) earn a lot of money and we don't complain, really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through (Depressing) moments, like everyone else in life, that are more difficult than others."

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings."

He finished: "All top athletes go through these moments, but few talk about it."

