Paul Pogba Questions His Role At Manchester United Compared to France: 'Do I Really Have a Role?'

Paul Pogba has questioned his role at Manchester United, comparing it to with his national team, asking: "Do I really have a role?"

The midfield star has endured another tough season with The Red Devils, with the club fighting for top four rather than the Premier League title.

While he has struggled often with his club, the story with France has been a different one - and he gave his verdict on the difference between the two.

Pogba: "Didier Deschamps entrusted me with a role that I know, but, at United, do I really have a role? I ask the question and I don't have the answer."

Paul Pogba vs Leeds

Paul Pogba

"To continue to win, to progress, and to make up for those years when I couldn't win trophies. You have to be honest, that doesn't satisfy me, over the last five seasons, but really not at all."

The 29 year-old won the 2018 World Cup with France - scoring in the final.

"Here (With the French team), I have a lot more playing time, the system is different than in a club."

"In fact, it's simple, at the Blues, I play, and, in addition, at my post. I know my role, I feel the confidence of the coach, the players."

"It's normal to feel this difference with United, because it's hard to be consistent when you often change position, game system or partners."

He finished: "This year, it [the season] is dead, we won't win anything yet. Whether it's with United or at another club, I want to win trophies." 

Quotes

By Rhys James
