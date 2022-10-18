Paul Pogba's Agent Reveals Why He Struggled At Manchester United

Paul Pogba initially left Manchester United in 2012 while Sir Alex Ferguson was at the club and the Frenchman was in the reserves squad.

He left the club for Serie A side Juventus in search of game time until 2016 when he decided to return to Old Trafford because of unfinished business.

The star had some prosperous times at the club, particularly under Jose Mourinho in his first season, where he won the Europa League while scoring in the final and under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, where he enjoyed some fantastic form in certain periods.

However, his time at the club in general is looked at as a failure by many. The midfielder was often inconsistent and while that can be said for most of his team during his time there, he was looked at as one of the players who had more expected of them and often did not deliver on that.

IMAGO / News Images

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, spoke on his client's time in Manchester to The Telegraph (Via The United Journal):

“What happened to Paul? I would say what happened, not only to Paul. Did Paul fail Manchester United or did Manchester United fail Paul? Or did they fail each other? These are good questions.

“When Paul went there (Manchester United) he won the Europa League. Paul was playing all the time for Manchester United when he was not injured. When he was injured, that was something else.

"Manchester United is going through a restructuring phase and I think Paul was part of that phase. They are still going through it and they will make it, I have no doubt but Paul was in the middle of it.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 29-year-old made 233 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 39 goals and making 54 assists in that time.

“Paul made a choice of the heart, at the time (When he left Juventus). He really wanted to go back to United. The happiness he felt going back was like home. So I am sure it was the right choice.

“Paul was going through so much (While at United) and you can imagine that what you see now is the outcome of a lot of what was happening in smaller proportions before. So his house gets robbed with his kids inside.

Pimenta finished: “There was a lot going on in his personal life. You cannot expect perfection when this is happening in your life. He got injured. There were personal things and we have to respect it."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon